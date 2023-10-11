Poland’s Polenergia Enters Romania Market Via Acquisition of Major Wind Park Under Development

Polenergia, Poland's largest private energy group, controlled by two investment funds, has taken over 60% of project company Naxxar Wind Farm Four SRL that is developing one of the largest onshore wind parks in the region with an estimated capacity of 685.6 MW, in Tulcea county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]