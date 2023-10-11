 
October 11, 2023

Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey to set up task force and tackle sea mine issue
Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey are discussing the creation of a joint force to remove any mines floating in their territorial waters due to Russia's war against Ukraine, Boris Ruge, NATO Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy, confirmed for G4media.ro. However, Ruge (...)

Germany's BAUER Inaugurates Compressor Factory In Brasov County Bauer Kompressoren, part of German BAUER Group, one of the world market leaders in the production of medium and high-pressure compressors up to 500 bar, has inaugurated its new factory in Ghimbav (Brasov County). Compania Bauer Kompressoren, parte a grupului german Bauer cunoscut pentru (...)

Communications Agency GMP PR Changes Name To GMP&U, an IDEA Company Communications agency GMP PR has announced that it changed its name to GMP&U, an IDEA Company, following an eight-month rebranding process.

Mihai Dragoi, Digital Business Manager at Siemens Healthineers: Healthcare professionals in Romania are embracing new capabilities for the sake of the patient This year's National Congress of Radiology and Medical Imaging in Craiova, supported by Siemens Healthineers, provided participants with the opportunity to learn about the latest technical developments in the sector and how these can be applied in the field of radiology. Among the attendees, (...)

Romania's Industrial Production Drops 5.8% YoY In August 2023 Romania’s industrial production decreased by 5.8% in unadjusted data in August 2023 versus August 2022 due to drops reported for the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-8.3%) and manufacturing (-6.2%), data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Thursday (October (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON973M From Banks Selling Treasury Bills On October 12 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON973.1 million from banks on Thursday (October 12), above the targeted level of RON600 million, selling treasury bills maturing in October 2033, at an annual average yield of 7.13%.

Statistics Board Reconfirms Romania's 1.7% GDP Growth YoY In H1/2023 To RON695B Romania's statistics board INS on Thursday (Oct 12) reconfirmed the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 1.7% in real terms (in unadjusted data) in the first half of 2023 versus the same period of 2022, to a total of RON695 billion.

Defense Ministry discovers drone crater on Romanian territory following Russian attack on Ukraine Romania's Ministry of Defense recently announced that its field teams reported the discovery of a drone crater on Romanian territory following Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube. The crater was discovered in a vegetation area near the right bank of the Chilia Branch, with a (...)

 


