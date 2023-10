Raiffeisen Bank Romania issues EUR 300 mln of sustainable bonds

Raiffeisen Bank Romania launched on October 5, in a first for the Romanian banking sector, the first issue of sustainable non-preferential senior Eurobonds on the international capital market, worth EUR 300 million. With a fixed coupon of 7% in the first three years and a final maturity of