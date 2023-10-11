Investor files request to develop 2.5GW gas-fired power plant in Romania

Mass Group Holding, the company that bought the Mintia thermal power plant in Romania, has sent a letter to the Ministry of Energy expressing its interest in separately building a new natural gas power plant with a capacity of up to 2,500 MW, according to information familiar with the matter