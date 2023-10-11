Prosumers in Romania may be restricted if their volatile output creates problems
Oct 11, 2023
Prosumers in Romania may be restricted if their volatile output creates problems.
The installed capacity of the Romanian prosumers' installations is approaching the threshold of 8% of the installed power at the national level, a threshold at which the state can intervene to limit it if the power network distribution is experiencing problems. Any restrictive measures to (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]