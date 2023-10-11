Rehau Window Solutions inaugurates EUR 10 mln logistics centre in central Romania

Rehau Window Solutions inaugurated its logistics centre in Cisnădie, Sibiu county, on October 10, after an investment of EUR 10 million. The new facility is part of German Rehau's global growth strategy and will be used to serve regional market partners and customers, such as those in the