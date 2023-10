Two Turkish men detained in record seizure of ecstasy pills in Romania

Two Turkish men detained in record seizure of ecstasy pills in Romania. Romanian prosecutors of the Anti-Organized Crime Directorate (DIICOT) and police officers seized a record of 231,997 ecstasy tablets (MDMA, a high-risk drug) worth roughly EUR 4 million during an operation on Tuesday, October 10. Two Turkish men have been detained following the drug bust.