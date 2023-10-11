Nearly third of students at Romanian medical university in Iași are foreigners



Nearly third of students at Romanian medical university in Iași are foreigners.

Out of 9,908 students enrolled at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) in Iași last year, 2,953 were foreigners coming from 84 countries, according to a report from the university. A total of 1,628 candidates competed for one of the 615 spots in classes taught in English, French, and (...)