Head of Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania received by Pope Francis. The president of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania, deputy Silviu Vexler, was received in a private audience by His Holiness Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican. The two discussed issues related to the commemoration of the 'Year of Cardinal Iuliu Hossu' in 2025. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]