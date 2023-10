PepsiCo To Complete EUR100M Investments At Its Popesti-Leordeni Snacks Factory In 2024

PepsiCo, one of the largest players in the beverages and snacks market, is set to finalize EUR100 million investments at its Popesti-Leordeni Snacks factory in 2024, which will turn the unit into a regional hub.