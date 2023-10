Tomac: Romania will not enter Schengen either in 2023 or 2024

Tomac: Romania will not enter Schengen either in 2023 or 2024. Eugen Tomac stated in an interview with RFI that Romania is not going to join the Schengen Area in either 2023 or 2024. He believes that the most realistic timeline for this to happen is in the first part of 2025 when Poland holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union. [Read the article in Mediafax]