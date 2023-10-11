Vasile Dragoi Reaches 6.84% Holding In Chromosome Dynamics Following Share Capital Increase

Vasile Dragoi Reaches 6.84% Holding In Chromosome Dynamics Following Share Capital Increase. Chromosome Dynamics (CHRD.RO), a developer of IT & AI solutions for the agribusiness sector, announced in a stock market report that Vasile Dragoi has reached an ownership stake of 6.8411% in the company following the finalization of the share capital increase operation. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]