MedEuropa Invests EUR20M In Radiotherapy Clinics; Aims To Open Seven Units Until 2025. MedEuropa, the most dynamic company in the medical field by its 2022 financial results in Romania, with four radiotherapy clinics on the local market, aims to open seven new units by the end of 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]