Transgaz Shareholders Approve Appointment Of Provisional Members Of Board Of Administration. The shareholders of the national gas transmission company Transgaz (TGN.RO) convened in ordinary general meeting on October 11 and approved, among others, the appointment of Ilinca von Derenthall as a provisional member of the Board of Administration. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]