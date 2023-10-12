Ford Otosan to launch production of two new models at its Romanian factory



On October 24, the Ford Otosan Craiova plant will officially start production of the new Transit and Tourneo Courier models alongside Puma, Ziarul Financiar reported. Ford Otosan Craiova has already begun assembling the first units of the new Tourneo Courier generations during the summer of (...)