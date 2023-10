Alro invests EUR 15 mln to fabricate greener and more value-added products

Alro invests EUR 15 mln to fabricate greener and more value-added products. Bucharest Exchange-listed Alro (BVB: ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe, approved the start of three new investment projects worth EUR 15 million, aimed at decarbonizing the technological process and increasing competitiveness by adding more (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]