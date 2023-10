Sphera Franchise Group Opens KFC Drive-Thru Unit in Suceava

Sphera Franchise Group Opens KFC Drive-Thru Unit in Suceava. Sphere Franchise Group, which manages KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants of Romania, as well as KFC units of Italy and the Republic of Moldova, has opened a new unit, a KFC restaurant in Slobozia, Ialomita county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]