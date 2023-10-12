Update: Eleven Irish tourists get lost in thick fog during Rodnei Mountain hike in Romania
Oct 12, 2023
Update: Eleven Irish tourists get lost in thick fog during Rodnei Mountain hike in Romania.
Update: The rescue mission ended after 10 hours and 40 minutes and involved the use of a helicopter, Salvamont Maramures announced in an update. Five of the Irish hikers were taken to the hospital in Borsa for medical investigations. Initial story: Mountain rescue teams from Salvamont (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]