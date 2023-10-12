Konopi Castle in Romania, built in 1800, on sale at Sotheby's International Realty

Konopi Castle in Romania, built in 1800, on sale at Sotheby's International Realty. Romania Sotheby's International Realty announces the sale of an exceptional architectural gem - Konopi Castle. Set in a picturesque landscape, this example of elegance and history is listed for €770,000. Built in 1800, Konopi Castle impresses with its neoclassical architectural elements, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]