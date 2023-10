Inflation falls below 9% in Romania in September

Inflation falls below 9% in Romania in September. Romania's annual inflation rate eased to 8.83% in September from 9.4% the month before, according to the official report released by the statistics institute INS on Thursday, October 12. Food prices increased by 10.36% compared to September 2022, while non-food goods and services got more (...)