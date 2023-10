ACAROM: Romania’s Car Production Down 1.8% In January-September 2023 vs Year-Earlier Period

ACAROM: Romania’s Car Production Down 1.8% In January-September 2023 vs Year-Earlier Period. The passenger car output of the two automotive plants of Romania, Dacia and Ford, dropped by 1.8% year-on-year to 375,860 units in the January-September 2023 period, in line with data provided by the country’s carmakers association ACAROM. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]