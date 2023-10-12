Romanian AI-based platform for used cars raises EUR 300,000 in its first funding round

Romanian AI-based platform for used cars raises EUR 300,000 in its first funding round. Instant.ro, the first AI-based platform in Romania that mediates second-hand car sales, announced that it closed its first funding round in less than a week, attracting EUR 300,000 from several investors. The company is now valued at EUR 2 million. The raised funds, which involved selling 15% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]