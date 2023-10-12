Second satellite built by Romanian high schoolers to be launched by SpaceX

Second satellite built by Romanian high schoolers to be launched by SpaceX. A second satellite built by five students from the International Computer Science High School in Bucharest has passed its tests and will be launched by SpaceX in November aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. ROM-3, the second satellite built by the RomSpace team, is in its final stages. Mechanical and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]