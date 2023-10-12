Real estate and construction sector was third largest recipient of foreign capital in Romania in 2022
Oct 12, 2023
Real estate and construction sector was third largest recipient of foreign capital in Romania in 2022.
Romania’s real estate and construction sector attracted approximately EUR 1.2 billion of foreign direct investments (FDI) in 2022, reaching a share of 17.2% in the overall FDI stock at the end of the year, according to data from the central bank analyzed by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. In (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]