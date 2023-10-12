Real estate and construction sector was third largest recipient of foreign capital in Romania in 2022



Romania’s real estate and construction sector attracted approximately EUR 1.2 billion of foreign direct investments (FDI) in 2022, reaching a share of 17.2% in the overall FDI stock at the end of the year, according to data from the central bank analyzed by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox. In (...)