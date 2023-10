Statistics Board Reconfirms Romania’s 1.7% GDP Growth YoY In H1/2023 To RON695B

Statistics Board Reconfirms Romania’s 1.7% GDP Growth YoY In H1/2023 To RON695B. Romania's statistics board INS on Thursday (Oct 12) reconfirmed the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 1.7% in real terms (in unadjusted data) in the first half of 2023 versus the same period of 2022, to a total of RON695 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]