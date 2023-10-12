Mihai Drăgoi, Digital Business Manager at Siemens Healthineers: Healthcare professionals in Romania are embracing new capabilities for the sake of the patient



Mihai Drăgoi, Digital Business Manager at Siemens Healthineers: Healthcare professionals in Romania are embracing new capabilities for the sake of the patient.

This year's National Congress of Radiology and Medical Imaging in Craiova, supported by Siemens Healthineers, provided participants with the opportunity to learn about the latest technical developments in the sector and how these can be applied in the field of radiology. Among the attendees, (...)