Romanian Pillar II Pension Funds Generated 18% Annual Average Yield In The Past Year, Way Above Annual Inflation Of 8.8%

Romanian Pillar II Pension Funds Generated 18% Annual Average Yield In The Past Year, Way Above Annual Inflation Of 8.8%. The seven mandatory private pension funds in Romania (Pillar II) generated an annual average yield of 18% between September 2022 and September 2023, for the 8 million Romanian participants. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]