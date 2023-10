Romconstruct 2022 Turnover Up 24% YoY To RON171M In 2022

Romconstruct 2022 Turnover Up 24% YoY To RON171M In 2022. Sandwich panel and metallic structure manufacturer Romconstruct A G Buzau, held by entrepreneur Gheorghe Tarus, reported a turnover of RON170.8 million (EUR34.6 million) for 2022, up 23.5% from RON138.3 million (EUR28.1 million) in 2021, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]