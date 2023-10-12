Prebet Aiud Gets Shareholder Vote To Increase Its Ownership Stake In Roca Investments By RON25M

Prebet Aiud Gets Shareholder Vote To Increase Its Ownership Stake In Roca Investments By RON25M. Concrete prefab manufacturer Prebet Aiud (PREB.RO) has secured shareholders’ vote to increase its ownership stake in Roca Investments through the acquisition of shares or participation in the share capital increase within the limit of the amount of EUR5 million, as shown by the decision of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]