Romania’s car production shows signs of fatigue for third consecutive month in September

Romania’s car production shows signs of fatigue for third consecutive month in September. Romania’s car output declined by 9.1% y/y to 46,888 units in September, marking the third consecutive negative growth month, according to the industry association ACAROM, quoted by Economica.net. Of the total number of cars produced in September, 28,934 units were assembled at the Dacia plant (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]