Weekend Calendar: Bucharest Marathon, Kinodiseea, Astra Film Festival, One World Romania @ Brașov and more

Weekend Calendar: Bucharest Marathon, Kinodiseea, Astra Film Festival, One World Romania @ Brașov and more. Films, exhibitions, a theater festival and the city's largest running event of the year keep Bucharest busy this weekend, while Sibiu sets the tone in documentary film. Animest Until October 15 An extensive and diverse selection of animation films and several competition sections at the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]