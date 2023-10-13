China’s Noark Electric Set to Open Regional Logistic Center near Bucharest, Mulls Investment in Romania Plant

China’s Noark Electric Set to Open Regional Logistic Center near Bucharest, Mulls Investment in Romania Plant. Romania will in 2024 become a regional logistic hub for Noark Electric Europe, part of Chinese conglomerate CHINT, and the coming years are also likely to bring Noark production facilities in the local economy, explained Eugen Toma, country manager at Noark Electric Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]