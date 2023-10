Donna Medical Center Opens New Clinic in Bucharest in Wake of EUR250,000 Investments

Donna Medical Center Opens New Clinic in Bucharest in Wake of EUR250,000 Investments. Donna Medical Center of Bucharest, a business set up in 2011 by Elena Claudia Teodorescu, a radiologist specializing in breast imaging, has opened a new clinic in Romania’s capital city, a women’s oncology center, in the wake of EUR250,000 investments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]