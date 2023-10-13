 
Romaniapress.com

October 13, 2023

PepsiCo Popesti-Leordeni Plant Doubles Capacity in 10 Years, Hires another 200 Persons
Oct 13, 2023

PepsiCo Popesti-Leordeni Plant Doubles Capacity in 10 Years, Hires another 200 Persons.

In November 2013, PepsiCo’s plant of Popesti-Leordeni had 288 employees and one million snacks bags were churned out. Today, a decade later, the plant’s output has doubled, its number of employees tops 500 and in recent years the unit has been the target of EUR100 million investments in (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Survey: Only 11% Of Romanians Would Be Financially Ready In Case Of Disaster-Related Home Damage Only 11% of Romanians could financially cope with the costs of repairing or replacing goods affected by a potential climate-related disaster that would affect their home, as per the latest sociological survey carried out by IRES for the National Association of Insurance and Reinsurance (...)

EY Romania Recruits Carmen Sauer As SAP Practice Director Within Technology Consulting Department EY Romania has recruited Carmen Sauer for the position of SAP Practice Director within the Technology Consulting Department.

tbi bank Survey: One In Three Romanians Wants To Get A Loan In Next 12 Months More than a third of Romanians (34.3%) want to take out a loan in the coming months, of which almost 62% want a personal loan, according to a tbi bank survey among 1,057 respondents across the country.

E.ON Energie Romania Installs Solar Panel System For Printmasters E.ON Energie Romania has completed the construction and installation of a solar power generation system for the company Printmasters (in Maramures County), in the wake of a nearly EUR500,000 investment.

Romania's Current Account Deficit Shrinks To EUR13.7B YoY In January-August 2023 Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR13.7 billion in January-August 2023, lower than the EUR18.5 billion level reported in the same period of 2022, central bank data showed on Friday (October 13, 2023).

Mihaela Lupu, The New CEO And Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Of UniCredit Bank In Romania Mihaela Lupu, currently Chief Financial Officer for Central and Eastern Europe within UniCredit Group, will be the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of UniCredit Bank in Romania, starting with October 16, 2023.

IT Employees Consider Changing Jobs For Higher Salaries To Cover Income Decline Triggered By Govt's New Tax Measures Employees in the IT sector are considering looking for new jobs in order to mitigate the financial impact of the government's latest tax measures, as per a survey by online recruitment platform Bestjobs.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |