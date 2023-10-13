Wizz Air resumes flights on four routes from Cluj-Napoca, increases frequencies of eight others



Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would resume operations on four routes from Cluj-Napoca and increase the frequency of eight others in the coming months. The airline will restart flights from Cluj-Napoca to Nice, Catania, Larnaca and Naples from March 2024. At the same time, it (...)