Introducing Binance Square: An evolution of Binance feed with user-generated content

Introducing Binance Square: An evolution of Binance feed with user-generated content. The world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, Binance, today announced that its product Binance Feed has been rebranded to Binance Square. The decision to rebrand follows the platform’s evolution from a simple content aggregator to a vibrant social (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]