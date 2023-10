Iași astronomical observatory reopens after refurbishment works

Iași astronomical observatory reopens after refurbishment works. The Astronomical Observatory of Iași, in northeastern Romania, has reopened after undergoing refurbishment works. In 2020, the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University, which manages the observatory, received funding amounting to close to RON 9 million (EUR 1.8 million) to refurbish and consolidate it. (...)