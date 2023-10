Cinema for children and youth with Down syndrome opens in Bucharest

Cinema for children and youth with Down syndrome opens in Bucharest. A cinema for children and youth with Down syndrome opened at Down București headquarters, the non-profit announced. The cinema, which can host 75 people in two areas, runs a program of films and cartoons, allowing the target audience to “learn how to approach various life situations that can (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]