Schengen: Bulgaria expects Austria to lift its veto by the end of the year, official says



Schengen: Bulgaria expects Austria to lift its veto by the end of the year, official says.

Bulgaria’s president of the National Assembly, Rosen Jeliazkov, said that his country expects Austria to lift its veto on the admission to Schengen by the end of the year, after the trilateral discussions regarding the Migration and Asylum Pact are concluded. Rosen Jeliazkov emphasized that (...)