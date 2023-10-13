Netherlands to send fighter jets to Romanian center for the training of Ukrainian pilots

Netherlands to send fighter jets to Romanian center for the training of Ukrainian pilots. Dutch minister of defense Kaisa Ollongren recently announced that the country's armed forces will send 12 to 18 F-16 fighter jets to the Romanian center for the training of Ukrainian pilots in the coming weeks. After the fighter jets arrive, the training center can begin operations, according (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]