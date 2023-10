Mihaela Lupu, The New CEO And Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Of UniCredit Bank In Romania



Mihaela Lupu, The New CEO And Chairman Of The Board Of Directors Of UniCredit Bank In Romania.

Mihaela Lupu, currently Chief Financial Officer for Central and Eastern Europe within UniCredit Group, will be the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of UniCredit Bank in Romania, starting with October 16, 2023.