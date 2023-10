tbi bank Survey: One In Three Romanians Wants To Get A Loan In Next 12 Months



More than a third of Romanians (34.3%) want to take out a loan in the coming months, of which almost 62% want a personal loan, according to a tbi bank survey among 1,057 respondents across the country.