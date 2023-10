Door and Window Maker Termoplast Targets EUR18M Turnover in 2023

Door and Window Maker Termoplast Targets EUR18M Turnover in 2023. Termoplast company of Roman, Neamt county, a producer of PVC and aluminum doors and windows, controlled by local entrepreneurs, aims for EUR18 million turnover this year, from EUR15 million in 2022, when it doubled its business. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]