Mid Europa Partners reportedly seeks buyer for EUR 1 bln Romanian retail chain Profi

Mid Europa Partners reportedly seeks buyer for EUR 1 bln Romanian retail chain Profi. The private equity fund Mid Europa Partners hired the investment bank Citi to find a buyer for the Profi store chain, one of the largest Romanian retailers in terms of turnover (EUR 2.4 billion last year), Ziarul Financiar announced, quoting sources familiar with the deal. The fund reportedly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]