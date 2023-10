Gross FDI to Romania plunges to 2.5% of GDP in 12 months to August

Gross FDI to Romania plunges to 2.5% of GDP in 12 months to August. The gross inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) to Romania dropped by 16% y/y to EUR 7.7 billion in the 12 months to August 2023, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Measured as a ratio to GDP, the FDI dropped to 2.5%, down from 4.6% in the 12-month period (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]