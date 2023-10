Runners from Morocco and Ethiopia win this year’s Bucharest Marathon

Runners from Morocco and Ethiopia win this year’s Bucharest Marathon. Runners Mohamed Chaboud from Morocco and Serkalem Mekonnen Mengiste from Ethiopia won the 16th edition of the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon, held in the Romanian capital this past weekend. Roughly 16,000 joined the event this year. Moroccan Chaboud Mohamed is the male champion of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]