Oct 16, 2023

Two more Romanian citizens confirmed dead after Hamas attacks on Israel.

Romaniaâ€™s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced over the weekend that two more deaths of Romanian citizens have been registered in Israel as a result of the terrorist attacks, adding to the two already known. The two deceased also had dual Israeli-Romanian citizenship. One additional person (...)

One Proiect 16, A Subsidiary Of One United Properties, Buys Several Plots Of Land In Bucharest For EUR17M Real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) has informed the capital market that One Proiect 16, a subsidiary fully owned by One United Properties, concluded a sale and purchase pre-agreement for the acquisition of several plots of land located in capital city Bucharest, for a total (...)

Transelectrica Signs MoU For Construction Of HVDC Transmission Line And Conversion Stations On Romania's Territory Romania's national grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO) announced in a stock market on Oct 16 the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to perform a feasibility study for the construction of a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line and conversion stations on the (...)

Finance Ministry Raises Nearly RON1 Billion From Banks Selling Treasury Bills On October 16 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON999 million from banks on Monday (October 16) selling treasury bills maturing in 2024, at an annual average yield of 6.13%.

Wind Turbine Maker Nordex Gets First Order From Romania In Years Germanyâ€™s Nordex, world leading wind turbine manufacturer, got its first order for Romania in years at the end of last month. The wind energy market boomed between 2009 and 2014, but then completely froze. Things are changing this year.

Romania Factoring Market Overshoots EUR4B At Mid-2023, Up 10% YoY The factoring market exceeded the EUR4 billion mark at the end of the first half of 2023, up almost 10% versus the year-earlier period, with domestic factoring operations nearing EUR3.5 billion, up 17% on the year, as per the half-year market survey conducted by the Romanian Factoring (...)

Weidmà¼ller Interface Posts EUR73M Revenue In Romania In 2022 Electrical and electrotechnical component manufacturer WeidmÃ¼ller Interface Romania, the local subsidiary of Germanyâ€™s WeidmÃ¼ller Group, posted RON359.5 million (about EUR73 million) revenue in 2022, up 13.5% from the previous yearâ€™s RON316.8 million (EUR64.4 million), according to ZF (...)

CBRE: Stock Of Modern Industrial Space In Romania Reaches 6.91M Sqm In H1 Romania's stock of modern industrial space reached 6.91 million square meters in the first half of 2023, after the delivery of 223,000 square meters since the beginning of the year, data from real estate consultancy CBRE show.

 


