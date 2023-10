Major Salvador Dalí exhibition to open in Bucharest in December

Major Salvador Dalí exhibition to open in Bucharest in December. The Dalí Universe/Universul lui Salvador Dalí, an event exhibition featuring original works by the famous Spanish artist, will open in Bucharest on December 13. Awaiting visitors at ARCUB-Hanul Gabroveni until May 12, 2024, the show comprises 170 works, including sculptures, prints, (...)