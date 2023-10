CBRE: Stock Of Modern Industrial Space In Romania Reaches 6.91M Sqm In H1

CBRE: Stock Of Modern Industrial Space In Romania Reaches 6.91M Sqm In H1. Romania's stock of modern industrial space reached 6.91 million square meters in the first half of 2023, after the delivery of 223,000 square meters since the beginning of the year, data from real estate consultancy CBRE show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]