Evergent Investments Starts Third Stage Of Share Buyback Program

Evergent Investments Starts Third Stage Of Share Buyback Program. Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) announced in a stock market report on October 16 the initiation of the third stage of the share buyback program no. 8 in accordance with the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Resolution no. 2 of April 27, 2023 and in compliance with the Board of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]